Watch: Seth Rollins Gets Destroyed by Brock Lesnar Again, Vows to Win at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar appeared on Monday Night Raw this week alongside Paul Heyman to gloat about decimating Seth Rollins the week prior. Heyman cut to footage from the beat down, showing Lesnar attacking Rollins during his match with Dolph Ziggler, followed by the scene backstage where he stopped an ambulance, yanked Rollins out of it and gave him an F-5 onto a stretcher that had been flipped upside down.

Heyman revealed that Rollins was in the building, which led to “The Architect” painfully limping his way out to the ring with a steel chair in-hand. His attempts at trying to attack Lesnar just six days before their Universal Championship match at SummerSlam did not go well.

After a commercial break, Rollins asked for a microphone and, while still writhing around on the canvas in pain, swore that he’d be at SummerSlam and that he’d beat Lesnar to win back the Universal title.

The feud between Rollins and Lesnar can be traced all the way back to WrestleMania 31 when Rollins used his Money in the Bank contract to cash in and take Lesnar’s WWE Championship during the show’s main event by pinning Roman Reigns. Fast forward to this past February and Rollins, having since turned babyface, won the Men’s Royal Rumble match and challenged Lesnar for his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. Rollins swore he’d do anything to win, and wound up taking Lesnar out in just three minutes thanks to a low blow and three consecutive Curb Stomps.

But Lesnar wasn’t gone for long. A month later he captured the Money in the Bank contract, and in the following months tried on numerous occasions to use the contract on Rollins. He finally succeeded at Extreme Rules after Rollins’ main event mixed tag team bout with Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, beating the champ in mere seconds. Rollins earned a rematch the following night via winning a 10-man battle royal.