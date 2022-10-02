Seth Rollins Reflects on His Fan Attack From Last Year

Seth Rollins was infamously attacked by a fan on the entrance ramp of the Barclays Center last November during an episode of Monday Night Raw. He was able to quickly bring the attacker to the ground and stall until referees and security guards swarmed the scene to take the attacker away. The attacker was later revealed to be a 24-year-old fan who had been scammed online by someone he thought was Rollins. "The Visionary" recently opened up about the incident in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

"It was so fast," Rollins said. "I didn't really have time to process it. The only thought I remember having is when he was on top of me, and kinda they were already pulling him away. He had like a handful of my hair, and I was just trying to kind of punt him off me with whatever foot I had underneath him. My instinct was to grab his head immediately to control his head. I have no jiu-jitsu training at all, so whether I did anything right or wrong is completely instinctive. But yeah, my instinct was as soon as I knew that someone was upon me was just to control his head as best I could. If he couldn't posture up, then he probably wasn't going to get anything done.

"I was hoping that he didn't have any weaponry in his hands, which, thankfully, he did not," he continued. "It happened so fast, he was on me quickly, he's a little bowling ball of a man, and I just remember thinking 'what is happening?' when he's underneath me and then getting him off me, and you know, who is this person? I got to look at him, and it was like, alright, be done with it. They've got it under control, so let's just move along. It was so weird, man."

Spencer was handed over to the NYPD after being reprehended and was later charged with attempted assault and disrupting a live sporting event. Rollins hasn't faced a similar situation since. He's currently booked for one of the headlining matches at Extreme Rules next Saturday, taking on Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match.

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Fight Pit Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

Edge vs. Finn Balor (I Quit Match)

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) vs. Imperium (Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match)

