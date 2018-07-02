Seth Rollins Gives an Update on Dean Ambrose’s Return

Rollins-Ambrose team also saw a brief reunion Dean Ambrose hasn’t been in a WWE ring since December, but according to his former Shield brother Seth Rollins, fans won’t have to wait much longer.

In an interview with the Ashbury Park Press on Monday, Rollins said Ambrose is still “on the mend,” but “hopefully sometime before the end of the year we’ll see Dean Ambrose on WWE television again.”

Prior to his injury, Ambrose had spent the better part of 2017 teaming up with Rollins to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam and feud with The Bar. Then in December he suffered a tear in his right tricep tendon, forcing him to undergo surgery.

Ambrose was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in early June and had reportedly moved to Birmingham, Alabama to focus on rehab full-time.

Rollins had previously stated in a radio interview in mid-June that Ambrose would likely back before SummerSlam, which is still entirely possible give the event is just under two months away.

The Rollins-Ambrose team also saw a brief reunion of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns. Their first match against Miz, Kane, Braun Strowman and The Bar at the TLC pay-per-view was scrapped when Reigns had to be pulled from competition and replaced by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle (complete with Shield gear). They bounced back the following month by defeating The New Day in a six-man tag match at Survivor Series.

Rollins hinted at further Shield reunion down the road in his interview.

“One thing that’s exciting about it is I think it leaves us a lot of room for future Shield reunions, so that’s cool to see,” Rollins said. “If we get an opportunity to do that at some point down the road that would be great. You know, we haven’t done it and thrown it away and wasted it. But yeah man, it’s just (that) stuff happens, you can’t predict those variables of people getting sick or injured.”

With Ambrose out of commission, Rollins continued to feud with the bar and won the tag titles again, this time with Jason Jordan as his partner.

After Jordan went down with an injury in January, Rollins turned his attention to singles competition and captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34, becoming the last member of the Shield to become a Grand Slam champion. He held the title for 71 days, defeating the likes of Miz, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens before dropping the title to Dolph Ziggler on an episode of Monday Night Raw.