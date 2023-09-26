Shinsuke Nakamura Finally Names the Stipulation for His Rematch With Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura finally gave Seth Rollins an answer on this week's Monday Night Raw. Ever since Rollins successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship against "The King of Strong Style" at Payback, "The Visionary" has been calling for a rematch. Nakamura has consistently declined, driving Rollins to become more and more desperate to get some revenge for Nakamura consistently targeting Rollins' injured back. He finally gave Nakamura the chance to name the time, place and stipulation, then kicked off a promo on this week's Raw by saying he was done waiting for an answer.

Nakamura appeared on the Titantron and announced the time and place would be the Fastlane pay-per-view on Oct. 7. The match would be competed under Last Man Standing rules. Rollins then responded with a promo, saying his injured back wouldn't be a weakness and that he'd be the only one left standing after their next match.

Seth Rollins Claims His Back Injury Won't Hurt His World Championship Reign

Rollins openly admitted in an interview with Logan Paul earlier this summer that he's been dealing with a back injury since 2019, one that will eventually require surgery. And while Nakamura has made that the focal point of their feud, Rollins has insisted he'll keep working through the injury. His title reign surpassed four months this past weekend and he has successfully defended the title five times on TV and pay-per-view.

"It is what it is. All of us have something," Rollins said on The Bump earlier this month. "We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that's pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That's just part of the game. I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people. But I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back.

"So even though Shinsuke's the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who's concerned. I'm gonna be fine. I promise you guys, I will be fine. The championship is in good hands," he continued.