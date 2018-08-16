Seth Rollins on The Rock: ‘We Don’t Need Him’

In recent weeks, The Rock has made a few wrestling-related headlines leading some to believe he’ll grace the WWE ring once again. But Seth Rollins doesn’t see the point in The Great One making a return to action.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins was asked if he’d like to face The Rock at a future WrestleMania. While Rollins sees the value of such a match he’s ultimately against the idea.

“Don’t get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he’s great. Love everything he’s done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don’t need him. We don’t need him. If we’re not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can’t hold onto these guys forever. We just can’t. To me, let’s do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That’s me,” he said.

Rollins point is a good one — if WWE were to stick guys like The Rock (of The Undertaker) in WrestleMania’s main event then how would someone like Rollins ever reach the iconic level of his predecessors? Adding The Rock bottlenecks WWE’s roster because, given his colossal drawing power, Vince McMahon and Co. would have to use him in their biggest spot, instead of someone like Rollins.

Despite the blockbuster that would be a WrestleMania starring The Rock, Rollins still votes in favor of WWE cultivating the talent it already has.

“I see that perspective 100 percent. I get it. There’s nothing wrong with growing, getting bigger and putting more eyes on your product. I totally understand that. I get it. But at some point, we gotta move on from that,” he said.

This is — and always will be — a contentious topic in WWE. One of wrestling’s best commodities is nostalgia. Regardless of age — or physical condition — wrestling fans will always clamor for one more match from the legend of the past. For the most part, this is an opportunity that all promotions, not just WWE, struggle to turn down.

However, at 46-years old an still in phenomenal shape, Th Rock is a clear departure from WWE using The Undertaker or Sting at WrestleMania. If Rocky wants to play, the WWE will put him in the game. And by a recent red carpet interview it sounds like The Rock wants one more go:

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said.