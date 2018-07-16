Seth Rollins Salty Over Extreme Rules Crowd?

As good as Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins’ Extreme Rules Ironman match was, the most remarkable part of the fight was the crowd’s apathy. And Seth Rollins didn’t appreciate it.

The Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Rollins was demonstrably frustrated with the Pittsburgh crowd as they incessantly chanted the Royal Rumble countdown from 10 to zero — with an arena-wide impression of a buzzer to boot. The crowd’s cheekiness was enabled by the Ironman countdown clock that WWE decided to take down in the middle of the match.

While it’s tough to accurately translate Rollins’ body language, he did go out of his way to tweet about the Extreme Rules crowd.

10..9..8..7..6..5..4..3..2..1.. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 16, 2018

Rollins’ tweet was met with no shortage of support from fans who asserted he and Ziggler deserved better treatment.

While the fans actions were certainly gratuitous, their sarcasm was fueled by WWE’s arrangement of Extreme Rules crowd. The newest tradition in WWE right now is to protest matches with out of topic chants. Typically this is only reserved for Roman Reigns matches, particularly if he’s in the main event. But Reigns and Bobby Lashley were stuck in the middle of the show, but the crowd hijacked the match anyway.

After getting a taste of themselves, the crowd’s lust for chanting seemed to multiply. On top of their mob humor, Extreme Rules went on for longer than four hours. By the time Rollins and Ziggler went on, the crowd was properly fueled by beer and apathy, so mocking the Ironman match came too easily.

It’s hard to judge Rollins, the crowd, or WWE, for what transpired. An arena packed with chanting fans is hardly a problem for WWE, but them doing it ironically, and on a regular basis may suggest a bigger issue.

Depending on where WWE takes it circus it will be received differently. In wrestling strongholds like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago, fans will be far less innocent than those in Little Rock, AR. However, regardless of location, WWE will run the same show. So as much as fans hope their protests will alter WWE’s decisions, it won’t.

As long as the building is full, WWE probably doesn’t care how fans receive their product. Roman Reigns is the perfect microcosm. After all of the threat of hundreds of people wanting to cancel their Network subscriptions and arena-wide boo fests at four consecutive WrestleMania’s WWE’s stock price is at an all-time high. Fox just paid them $1 billion for their B-show. WWE is well aware that you have nowhere else to go to get your wrestling fix. If some fans want jet for Ring of Honor or New Japan, that’s fine with WWE, too. Because in the end, Vince McMahon will end up snagging their best talent.