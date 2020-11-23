Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After Survivor Series

WWE's Survivor Series is in the books, and it was quite the show once all said and done. We got WrestleMania level matches and others that just left us puzzled, and in between a bevy of shocking moments, all capped off by the final farewell to The Undertaker. So, after you've processed all that, we have to start to look forward to the next big WWE event, TLC, and the good news is we've already got a few ideas on what we could see there and perhaps what we hope to see there, and you can check out all of our TLC feuds starting on the next slide. Several stars were made to look strong tonight, so if WWE plans on keeping up that momentum we'll likely see them in the spotlight come TLC. Some examples of that will, unfortunately, be a bit difficult to pull off since the stars involved are on different brands, but then again this is WWE, so if they need to come up with a reason for the brands to crossover in individual situations, they likely can and will. To get you up to speed, here is who won at Survivor Series. Dual-Brand Battle Royal (Kick-Off Show) - Miz Wins Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn 5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw's WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce & Lana defeated Team SmackDown's Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya & Bayley (Lana last one standing) 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins & Otis defeated Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle

Keith Lee vs Otis (Photo: WWE) Tonight's Men's Elimination Match gave us the match-up we never knew we wanted when Raw's Keith Lee ended up in the ring with SmackDown's Otis, and what followed was a tease of what could be an incredibly fun to watch feud between the two athletic big men. Otis is one of the few people who has the raw power to be able to hang with Lee (something he demonstrated against Braun Strowman during the match), and both stars have an arsenal of creative offense that could make for compelling matches. Now, Lee and Otis are on separate brands, so there would need to be some messing with that to get them in a program with each other. That said, Otis showed up on Raw in a mask at one point so it can happen.

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan (Photo: WWE) This is a feud that we've known is going to be next on Roman's list, especially since another match with McIntyre would probably be saved for something like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. Bryan makes the most sense from a storyline perspective, as Jey Uso has been taking him on at Roman's behest, so after dispatching of Jey, Bryan is going to want to take on Roman. We'll likely get the next chapter of this on next week's SmackDown, and it wouldn't surprise us to get a full program between Bryan and Reigns by the time TLC rolls around.

Lana vs Nia Jax (Photo: WWE) After tonight's Women's Elimination Match, Lana was the lone woman standing after Nia Jax and Bianca Belair were counted out. The reason why was that the Raw team had told Lana to stand outside of the ring and stay out of the match, and that led the way to her winning. To say Jax was fuming after seeing Lana win would be an understatement, and after the string of Lana going through tables thanks to Jax, it seems a true one on one feud is happening between these two. Now, with the way they are booking Lana thus far, it would seem there's another wrinkle to come in this story before that match happens, but just taking what we have, perhaps Lana can use Jax's power against her and take a win at TLC as well. If you throw tables, ladders, and chairs into the mix, this could be one of the more inventive matches at TLC, because it's not going to be a slugfest.

Sasha Banks vs Carmella (Photo: WWE) Like Reigns vs Bryan, this one has been set up on SmackDown over the past few weeks and is the next logical pay-per-view feud for Sasha Banks. Carmella has been ambushing Sasha at every turn on SmackDown since her big return, and she made a point to try and embarrass Banks after her match with Asuka last week, superkicking her and leaving her on the turnbuckle while Asuka just watched. With Banks taking the win at Survivor Series, Banks is going to want to set her sights on Carmella and get revenge, so go ahead and book this one for TLC without a doubt.

Bianca Belair vs Bayley (Photo: WWE) Tonight's Women's Elimination Match made three of its participants look incredibly strong, and one of those who came out looking the strongest happened to be Bianca Belair. Belair was the last SmackDown team member standing, and took on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax all by herself and managed to knock out Baszler and almost get past Jax, held back by the count out by the referee. Belair looked incredible though, and at the beginning of the match, we saw a few more nods to the growing rivalry between Belair and Bayley, who said she was the Captain of this team all week and leading up to the match itself but also happened to go out first. Belair went out last, and no doubt she's going to bring that up on SmackDown next week. Suffice it to say, this feud could be amazing, so hopefully it happens.

Keith Lee vs Drew McIntyre (Photo: WWE) This one might be the biggest stretch, but it's mostly because there's not a clear vision in place regarding McIntyre's next opponent. Hopefully we don't get a Randy Orton redux, and Reigns won't happen until a bigger event down the line. With those two out, the next logical moves would be a feud with Braun Strowman or Keith Lee, and I'm hoping for the latter. Keith Lee has already had ties to Orton's feud with McIntyre early on, and so after his impressive performance in the Men's Elimination Match and McIntyre's loss to Reigns, this could be the perfect time to have these two collide in an actual feud and not just a one-off. These matches could be fantastic, and if they can actually put in a credible story we could have a great next feud for the Champion.