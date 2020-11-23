The Undertaker Is Officially Retired And WWE Fans Are Sad As Hell About It

The Undertaker is now officially retired from the WWE, and fans are sad as hell about it. As advertised in the weeks leading up to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Undertaker officially gave his final farewell following the end of the event. With this final farewell, several of his old compatriots showed up to pay one final tribute to the dead man. It's been 30 years of Undertaker, and in his speech, Mark Calaway confirmed that he was putting the Undertaker to rest. With one final entrance, exit, and a surprise cameo, Undertaker retired for good.

But with this retirement being official, and even lead in by an emotional speech from Vince McMahon himself, fans of the WWE universe were definitely emotional as well. Bidding goodbye to one of the most influential figures in the WWE overall, and the last bastion of the classic kayfabe days, this is truly the end of an era for many fans.

Unfortunately, there was no final swerve as many had been hoping. It's legitimately the end for the dead man. Read on to see what fans are saying about Undertaker's retirement being official, and let us know your thoughts about his final farewell in the comments!