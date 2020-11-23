The Undertaker Is Officially Retired And WWE Fans Are Sad As Hell About It
The Undertaker is now officially retired from the WWE, and fans are sad as hell about it. As advertised in the weeks leading up to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Undertaker officially gave his final farewell following the end of the event. With this final farewell, several of his old compatriots showed up to pay one final tribute to the dead man. It's been 30 years of Undertaker, and in his speech, Mark Calaway confirmed that he was putting the Undertaker to rest. With one final entrance, exit, and a surprise cameo, Undertaker retired for good.
But with this retirement being official, and even lead in by an emotional speech from Vince McMahon himself, fans of the WWE universe were definitely emotional as well. Bidding goodbye to one of the most influential figures in the WWE overall, and the last bastion of the classic kayfabe days, this is truly the end of an era for many fans.
Unfortunately, there was no final swerve as many had been hoping. It's legitimately the end for the dead man. Read on to see what fans are saying about Undertaker's retirement being official, and let us know your thoughts about his final farewell in the comments!
Thank You For The Memories!
Thankyou For all the memories. @undertaker #Undertaker30 #FarewellTaker pic.twitter.com/ayvwN6Rz6O— jojln (@orignalbrow) November 23, 2020
Wrestling Will Never Be the Same
The end of an era, for real this time. 😢 Wrestling will never be the same. A true legend. So many memorable moments, that I'll always remember. #survivorseries #Undertaker30 https://t.co/Ie0qmJG5zz— Lampardu (@SoUlkit725) November 23, 2020
Under Some Sad Circumstances
This is so sad man.— 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿🖤(7-3) (@HeatherKleinXo) November 23, 2020
Undertaker deserved to give his goodbye in front of a live crowd so he could truly feel the love and appreciation from fans!! Fuck Covid-19. 😭😭 #farewelltaker
That Hologram Really Did it
Oh damn they broke out hologram Paul Bearer#SurvivorSeries #farewelltaker pic.twitter.com/ju8mtjmkZF— Gorilla Press Radio (@gprcast) November 23, 2020
A True Legend
He may not have been one of my favorites growing up, but I respect everything he did for the business. He was a part of one of the greatest matches I've ever seen in my life, and his 30 year career is ending. LEGEND. Nothing but the upmost respect. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries— Super B (@SuperB252) November 23, 2020
A Last Bastion of Our Childhood
My whole childhood in one ring 😭❤️ #ThankYouTaker #FarewellTaker pic.twitter.com/xm8eJiQW5Z— Jamie 😸 (@beachbeloved) November 23, 2020
Hope He Gets a Live Crowd Farewell Someday!
Really sucks there isn't a live crowd there for this. Thank you Taker! #FarewellTaker pic.twitter.com/RteM7yrZuu— Chelsea Weiand (@chelsea_weiand) November 23, 2020
The Final Gong
The gong just gave me the chills
This really is the last time we’ll see The Undertaker...😭😭😭#FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/TLAkhZ0DOa— Undisputed Isa🤘🏻 (@UndisputedIsa) November 23, 2020
Is it Dusty in Here?
Im not ashamed to admit I cried, It feels like a part of your childhood has been ripped away from you #SurvivorSeries #ThankYouTaker #FarewellTaker #Undertaker30Years #30YearsOfUndertaker— Tiffanyy Pogmore (@TiffanyyAmbeer) November 23, 2020
Finally Laid to Rest...
The dead man is laid to rest after 30years. Thank you. #farewelltaker https://t.co/MDCPUMZGPU— Bibhor Katwal (@bbibhor) November 23, 2020