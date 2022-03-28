WWE Releases A Heartfelt Tribute Video for Shad Gaspard Ahead of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Ceremony

WWE announced last week that Shad Gaspard will be honored at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony as the recipient of this year’s Warrior Award. Gaspard wrestled for WWE in the 2000s as one-half of the Cryme Tyme tag team but tragically passed away at the age of 39 back in May 2020 after rescuing his son from drowning when the two were pulled out into open waters via a riptide near Venice Beach.

The company released a tribute video for Gaspard on Monday, showing the relationship he shared with his son Aryeh. You can see the full clip below, narrated by Mark Kriegel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a brought force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature. The outpouring of love from Shad’s friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine. We’d like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts,” Gaspard’s wife, Siliana, wrote in a statement after his body was recovered. “Shad was and will always be our real life superhero.”

“WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39,” WWE wrote in a statement when Gaspard passed. “… Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including ‘Brothers’ and ‘Think Like a Man Too.’ WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard’s family, friends and fans.”

Elsewhere at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, The Undertaker, Vader, The Steiner Brothers and Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Previous winners of the Warrior Award include Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, Joe Lunden, Eric LeGrand, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, Sue Aitchison, Titus O’Neil and Rich Hering.