Even X-Pac Thinks We’ll See Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker One More Time

Almost 10 years have passed since Shawn Michaels‘ last WWE match. But this week, things seem to be pointing towards him returning for one more fight. While it’s easy for fans to take these rumors and run, Michaels’ Degeneration X comrade, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, also thinks HBK is prepping for a return.

In a recent episode of X-Pac 1,2,360, Waltman discussed the Raw segment between Michaels’ and The Undertaker. To Waltman, it looks like WWE is building towards one more match for The Showstopper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m pretty sure, I may be going out on a limb here, but I’m pretty sure this is planting a seed for some kind of Undertaker vs. Shawn [match]. Whether it’s a singles or some kind of a tag or triple-threat or something, I see that as a seed being planted,” said Waltman.

Current rumors indicate that Undertaker’s match with Triple H at the October 6 Super Show-Down will be used to set up a bigger match with Michaels. While WWE has yet to announce, ads for the event have Michael’s working as the match’s Special Guest Referee. While it’s impossible to guarantee anything at this point, it certainly feel like WWE is brewing something.

“It’s the history those two have,” Waltman said. “[Michaels] can still go out there and do a lot of the stuff [in the ring that he did before]. But he doesn’t want the pressure, I think from talking to him. It’s not gonna be Undertaker vs. Shawn at WrestleMania 26, where they had one of the greatest matches ever.”

Since retiring after WrestleMania 26, Michels has remained steadfast in his retirement. However, this summer he said he’d be willing to work a low stakes match, specifically with someone his age. While there are rumors of him locking up with AJ Styles or NXT’s Johnny Gargano, Waltman believes that HBK and Undertaker still make the most sense.

“Shawn going out there with A.J. or somebody, I think that the expectations of that match [would be too high]. It’s easier for [Michaels and Taker] to go out there and have a match. They can tell a story, there’s so much history. There’s just so many reasons why it’s better for them to do that,” he said.

Both Michaels and The Undertaker are 53-years old. Taker is certainly the more active wrestlers in 2018, but Michaels looks to be in great shape and is still around wrestling as a coach in NXT. We’ll have to wait and see how things develop, but if Michels is announced as the SGR for the Super Show-Down, then we’ll know something is definitely up.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]