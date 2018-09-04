Watch: The Shield Arrested to Open Raw

Kurt Angle’s absence from Raw has never been so obvious. As the egregiously corrupt General Manager of Raw, Baron Corbin had The Shield arrested and hauled off by Columbus, OH police to open Raw.

After being goaded by Braun Strowman and his new comrades, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, The Shield made their classic entrance from the stands. But as soon as they reached the barricade a fight immediately ensued. Before anyone could gain an upper hand, Corbin sent out every bad guy on WWE’s roster to neutralize The Shield. After being subdued, The Shield were stuffed in the back of a police truck and removed from the building.

WWE is clearly aiming for chaos with Angle out, and this sent that message loud and clear. sure it’s a little cliche to see WWE heroes ascertained by police, but we’ll still cheer when they come back at the end of the show.

With all the CHAOS in the ring, there is even MORE chaos backstage… #TheShield has been arrested on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/DKgtSGzOyq — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2018

Regardless this is yet another data point in Raw’s main event. This week — possibly like the rest of 2018 — saw Braun Strowman and Co. target The Shield. We’ll be getting doses of these sic men for a while, likely through a blowoff match at Survivor Series.

But for now, everything is building towards Hell in a Cell. Strowman, obviously, will challenge Reigns for his Universal Championship on September 16. And while it’s yet to be made official, it seems Rollins and Ambrose vs. Ziggler and McIntyre is a foregone conclusion for HIAC.

Until then, expect no shortage of war games between the two factions. Hell in a Cell will be a big night for all parties, even if Strowman is unceremoniously pinned by Reigns. Rumors have McIntyre emergers as the next contender for Reigns of his big red belt and will likely be set in place in the wake of Hell in a Cell.

