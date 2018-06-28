Police Release Statement Regarding Shinsuke Nakamura Dog Bite Incident

Even though Shinsuke Nakamura’s police dog incident has made rounds on the internet, there’s still a limited amount of details available. However, the Bakersfield Police Department just released a statement on the matter.

“On Monday, June 25, 2018, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team were conducting a protective sweep of the Rabobank Arena in preparation for the WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour. During the sweep, the EOD Team, which consisted of an explosive detection trained canine team and bomb technicians entered an area of the arena where an employee of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was present. The canine entered the room to sweep for the presence of any explosive material. As the sweep took place the WWE employee was accidentally bit by the canine. The employee sustained an injury to his lower left leg. Medical aid was immediately summoned to the scene and the employee was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment”

The dog bite was severe enough for Nakamura to miss Monday’s Live Event in Bakersfield as well as Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown. There have been no reports of stitches, but Nakamura is reportedly dealing with soreness and considered to be questionable for this weekend’s shows in Nakamura’s home country of Japan.

This story is developing…