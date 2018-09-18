WWE Teasing Massive Matches For SmackDown 1000

If Raw 25 is our working precedent, then we can expect WWE to uncork an ambitious effort for SmackDown 1000 on October 16. While no matches have been made official, WWE just tossed out a handful of intriguing teasers.
While Raw 25’s used the Manhatten Center to maximize the night’s nostalgia, according to a Facebook post by WWE on Tuesday, SmackDown 1000’s selling point may be actual matches. WWE offered five matches for fans to think about:
Kurt Angle vs Daniel Bryan
AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio
Charlotte Flair vs Michelle McCool
The Bar vs The APA
Samoa Joe vs Batista
All of these seem like reasonable menu options for SmackDown 1000. But if we could scratch off one, the tag match between The Bar and APA seems a little unnecessary. However, Kurt Angle is said to be off training for another in-ring return. Rey Mysterio has been linked to a final, yet prolonged run in WWE with some sources saying a two-year contract is in place. Michele McCool already worked the Women’s Royal Rumble and is likely to wrestle at Evolution. And Batista is all but begging to make a WWE comeback.
Mix these up with an Undertaker appearance, a likely cameo from John Cena, and a potential Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sighting and SmackDown 100 could easily be can’t miss television.
Even more, this will be the biggest episode of SmackDown until WWE jumps to FOX in the fall of 2019. It’s not hard to imagine a few sets of extra boardroom eyes keenly watching Vince McMahon’s circus on October 16, and with that in mind, SmackDown 100 could be massive.
The historic 1,000th episode of WWE SmackDown LIVE will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, and air live on USA Network at 8/7 C. Tickets are available now at the Capital One Arena box office, via Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
“One thousand episodes is a tremendous milestone reinforcing the longevity and popularity of WWE,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “But it’s only the beginning, and the best is yet to come for SmackDown.”
On the air since 1999, SmackDown LIVE is the second-longest running weekly episodic cable television show in U.S. primetime history, only behind Monday Night Raw. SmackDown LIVE is currently among the most watched regularly scheduled programs on primetime cable and delivers more viewers in primetime than any cable network in the U.S. (2.9 million average viewers). SmackDown LIVE has aired more original episodes than some of the most popular television series of all time, including “The Simpsons,” “Gunsmoke,” “Lassie” and “Monday Night Football.”
SmackDown LIVE has also helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Bella Twins.