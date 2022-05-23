Snoop Dogg Shows His Support for Sasha Banks Following Her Suspension

✖

Snoop Dogg has been showing his support for his cousin, Sasha Banks, ever since "The Boss" was officially suspended by the WWE. For those who missed it, both Banks and Naomi walked out of last week's Monday Night Raw over disagreements with WWE officials regarding their booking. On SmackDown the pair were formally suspended indefinitely and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. With their futures in the company uncertain, the rap legend posted a pair of photos with himself alongside Banks.

Banks was spotted at Steve Aoki's concert over the weekend partying alongside Dogg's son, Cordell Broadus. Neither she nor Naomi have officially commented on the suspension as of yet.

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," WWE wrote in a statement last week. "They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents — even though they had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight's main event."

WWE also confirmed that a tournament will be launched to crown new tag team champions. But given how shallow the women's tag team division currently is, it's hard to say when that tournament will take place. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.