Heels: Stephen Amell Releases First Trailer for New Starz Pro Wrestling Series

The first trailer for the professional wrestling drama, Heels, was officially released on Sunday. The Starz series' official description reads, "Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

The trailer heavily features Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as the pro wrestling brothers Jack and Ace Spade. Amell confirmed the show had wrapped up the filming of its first season back on April 9.

Amell's involvement in the pro wrestling world goes back to when he was still starring as Oliver Queen on Arrow. He made his in-ring debut in a tag match at WWE's SummerSlam event in 2015. The friendship he built with Cody Rhodes, one of his opponents in that match, eventually led to him competing in a nine-man tag match for Ring of Honor in November 2017. He then took on Christopher Daniels in his first, and so far only, one-on-one match at the All In event in September 2018. Unfortunately, he fractured his hip during the match and decided to step away from wrestling until Arrow ended as a series.

"Right before Episode 7x07, I wrestled Christopher Daniels and I fractured my hip," Amell said during a MegaCon panel back in May 2019. "There was nothing to be done. It couldn't get any worse, it could just not heal as fast, and we had to do the most stunt-heavy episode of the show. I had to send a note going, 'I know I'm an idiot, don't treat me any differently, this is on me. Apologies.' I don't want to have to send that note again. So, until I'm done with the show, I'm staying out of the squared circle."

The rest of the cast includes Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack and David James Elliott. Amell confirmed back in January that former WWE Champion CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks) will also appear in the series as Ricky Rabies.

Heels' premiere is set for Aug. 15. Did the trailer get you excited for the show? Let us know in the comments below!