Stephanie Vaquer To Make WWE Debut on Mexico Tour

WWE is not taking its foot off the gas when it comes to their women’s division. Over the last few months they have signed a few stars, including former CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer. After seeing her skills at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door against Mercedes Moné, it got several promotions interested in bringing her over full-time. As many have reported, several CMLL stars have left in the middle of their contracts with notice in favor of larger ventures. She cited “personal issues” for her untimely departure from both CMLL and NJPW.

Vaquer ultimately took the sports entertainment giant up on their offer which was made official this week. It’s unclear whether or not she will debut on the main roster of stick to the NXT brand with former STARDOM Champion Giulia, but regardless, she will have plenty of opportunity on both rosters.

Many have wondered how they’ll factor her into storylines or if they will immediately debut her into a storyline. According to WWE’s official Spanish X account, Vaquer will debut for WWE this weekend when the company heads to Mexico for stops in Mexico City and Monterrey. There has been talk of WWE attempting to strengthen their relationship in the country like they have with Japan in recent months, potentially by partnering with the UFC who already have an established presence there.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one source in WWE explained Vaquer was offered a “tremendous contract” on July 7th because they were aware of AEW’s move to obtain her. According to sources, she hadn’t seriously entertained AEW because she grew up watching WWE with a goal to someday make it there. She previously tried out for the company in 2018 but nothing came of that experience.

Vaquer made her professional wrestling debut in 2009 and since then she’s made a name for herself all over Mexico and the world. As one of the standouts in women’s wrestling, she recently came to fame over the last year when Moné defeated her in the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship tournament. She eventually won that championship many months later as well as the CMLL World Women’s Championship and Tag Team Championships which she vacated this past weekend.

Because Vaquer pulled out of her bookings, including the ones happening this weekend, a new CMLL World Women’s Champion will be crowned at NJPW’s Fantasica Mania. AEW’s Willow Nightingale as well as Lluvia and Viva Van will compete for the championship in a triple threat.

