Top Wrestling Prospect Abruptly Exits NJPW: Heading to WWE or AEW?

Professional wrestling’s free agent pool is as populated as it’s ever been. The westward expansion of New Japan Pro Wrestling in the 2010s combined with the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 has given talent from across the industry multiple legitimate landing spots, a far cry from the monopoly that WWE had on the business for much of the 2000s. For the first time in decades, there are actual bidding wars for talent, evident by WWE and AEW’s simultaneous pushes for stars like Will Ospreay, Mercedes Moné, Finn Bálor, and more. While the first half of 2024 tied up a lot of prospective free agents in lengthy deals, there remains a number of players seeking a big contract.

Stephanie Vaquer Abruptly Exits NJPW and CMLL

Another top name has become a free agent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As announced in a press release, Stephanie Vaquer has abruptly exited both New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL, citing “personal reasons.” Vaquer was an active member of both companies’ rosters, competing for NJPW since 2023 and CMLL since 2019.

CMLL has made significant changes as a result of Vaquer’s departure. Her scheduled match against Lluvia at CMLL Fantasicamania on July 13th has been cancelled and she has been stripped of both the CMLL World Women’s and World Women’s Tag Team Championships. As a replacement, a new CMLL World Women’s Champion will be crowned at the event in a three-way bout pitting Lluvia against NJPW’s Viva Van and AEW’s Willow Nightingale.

📄 ANUNCIO ESPECIAL CMLL-NJPW

Queremos informarles que Stephanie Vaquer de forma abrupta nos ha comunicado que no participará, porrazones personales, en su próximo combate en FantasticaMania USA. A partir de hoy, también deja de pertenecer al talento del CMLL y NJPW. pic.twitter.com/OhsxtHeRDw — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 10, 2024

Fightful Select reports that Vaquer has had talks with both WWE and AEW. Both of those companies have “maintained interest” in acquiring Vaquer.

Vaquer recently had a mini run with AEW, feuding with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in the build up to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. At that event, then-NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Vaquer and Moné battled in a bout with both of their titles on the line. Moné defeated Vaquer and left the UBS Arena as a double champion. Fightful added that AEW sources present at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door believe that Vaquer is WWE bound.

WWE signing Vaquer would be the latest prestigious addition to its women’s division. WWE recently signed former multi-time STARDOM Champion and former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Guilia. She is expected to make her official WWE debut at some point this summer.