Steve Austin Praises Roman Reigns' Work as "The Tribal Chief"

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin spoke with Sportskeeda this week ahead of the latest episode of his Broken Skull Sessions series with Charlotte Flair. The subject of Roman Reigns came up, in which Austin was asked if he "acknowledges" the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Austin wound up co-headlining WrestleMania 38 this past April alongside Reigns as his impromptu No Holds Barred Match with Kevin Owens closed out the event's first night while Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was the main event of Night Two.

"I'll acknowledge that he's doing some amazing work. It took a while for him to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and they didn't book him in the greatest fashion at certain points of his career, but when he walked through the door, he was one of those guys that had that look and had that it factor. Like, if we can do the right thing with this guy, he's gonna get over here. They finally started doing the right thing. He got to a mindset of where he's at right now, and he's just crushing it, and I couldn't be prouder," Austin said.

"All those Samoans can work their asses off," he continued. "The Usos are just killing it. Jimmy and Jey, they were kind of like just a tag team, but now they're a tag team with an identity and character, The Bloodline. So they're great as a unit and they're all related, but Jimmy and Jey just in and of themselves as The Usos, they are a thing now. They are a force to be reckoned with. They're one of the best tag teams on planet Earth right now."

Elsewhere in the same interview, Austin praised Drew McIntyre (Reigns' opponent at Clash at the Castle next month) and Sheamus as future WWE Hall of Famers.

"Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event," Austin said. "They went probably at least 20 minutes, almost like an anything goes match, and they tore the house down. They were a great main event and everybody loved it. Drew McIntyre is still doing great things. Hell, Sheamus, I love where they've got him figured right now."

"They came back after [a recent] match and said, 'Hey, what do you think?'" Austin said. "I said, 'Come on, guys. Y'all got 40 years of experience between you. Y'all have been in the business longer than I ever was. What can I tell you guys? You're two professionals!' Two super great human beings and two Hall of Famers. In all of these Hall of Fames that I've been in, they'll go in as well."

h/t WrestlingNews.co