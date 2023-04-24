Watch: Steve Austin Tries Bartending During the "Stone Cold Takes on America" Premiere

Stone Cold Takes on America, starring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, premiers this Sunday on A&E. The series centers around the former WWE Champion touring the country and trying out new experiences, and a clip from Sunday's premiere was released on Monday showing "The Texas Rattlesnake" trying out a new job as a bartender in Las Vegas. You see the full clip below.

Austin recently revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he did have discussions with WWE to compete in another match at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to commit due to the production of Stone Cold Takes on America.

FIRST LOOK! @SteveAustinBSR tries his hand at bartending during the series premiere of Stone Cold Takes on America this SUNDAY at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/F5Imw3Vyz7 — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) April 24, 2023

"I met with some people from WWE. We talked about the possibility of me wrestling at WrestleMania 39," Austin explained. "The biggest thing in my mind was the presentation and what kind of match it was going to be. Going back to 38, the way the KO thing was presented — I love KO — I turned that down three, four, five times until the creative finally came to what it ended up being. I didn't want it constructed as a real match, per se. I needed something that could turn into one, and it did, but I think that's why we got away with it. The Dallas crowd was very receptive. I hadn't been around, so the timing was right.

"But to do a proper match, I'd have to be in off-the-charts shape," he continued. "I told them, and this is the exact truth, I said, 'Guys, I'm just fixin' to go into production on this show, Stone Cold Takes on America, and until we start production, I don't know what my life looks like. I can't commit.' Sure enough, there were technical issues before we finished. I was supposed to finish a month before we did. There's no way, with the schedule I was doing--driving an RV all over God's creation, doing all I was doing--that I would be ready. I had two 30-pound dumbbells, a 45-pound sandbag, and a 25-pound kettlebell. Working 15 hours a day, then getting in a 30- or 40-minute workout, that doesn't get you ready for WrestleMania. And I was really protected at WrestleMania 38. This time, that wasn't going to be the case. That was a true statement: Until this show was over, I couldn't commit."