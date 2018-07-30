Sting Confirms Retirement, Reveals Why He Never Left WCW

While he never had an official press conference it’s been well assumed that Sting’s days as a wrestler were done. However, if there were any doubts, The WWE Hall of Famer just extinguished them.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing the Glory podcast, Sting revealed that he is indeed done competing in the ring.

“Yeah, I’m really done. I mean my neck doesn’t bother me at all. For the first couple of months after the match, I had an ache that would go down to the left side of my neck and down into my left trap. It was like a dull ache that was just there all the time and it was hard to sleep. I don’t have any side effects, any trouble so all I know is the neurosurgeon said, “You are so lucky there wasn’t a catastrophe that happened.”

The neck injury in question came in a 2015 match with Seth Rollins. After a buckle-bomb, Sting was visibly injured and actually left the arena via ambulance. However the 59-year old has apparently healed up well.

“I got to be careful and it’s sad too because even at my age I feel like I could still go, I could still have a real good Undertaker match for example. We could tell an incredible story with both the chemics and the mystique of both of them. I’ve had these ideas for 20 years, some of the ideas I have in my head. It would be something that people would talk about for a long time, but I’m satisfied. I’m happy with the way things turned out. I did have my WWE run, it was short, but I had one. I did WrestleMania, I wrestled Seth Rollins, I wrestled for the WWE World Title, so I can’t complain,” he said.

Sting didn’t actually join WWE until his mid-50’s despite spending his entire career as one of wrestling’s most popular characters. Given that WWE gobbled up all WCW property, it seemed inevitable that Sting would hop over to Vince McMahon’s circus.

“Number one, WCW would always give me what I asked for. I knew that the commitment that I would have to make with Vince was being gone a lot more, a lot more time on the road, a lot more time away. With WCW at the time, I was able to kind of tailor make my schedule to something that I could tolerate and something that was easier for my family at the time. Financially they always gave me what I wanted, but I was really close to leaving on a few different occasions and I was ready. If WCW didn’t give me what I wanted, then I was willing to take that risk and go to WWE. One of the other reasons why I never did, I always talked about this as well, I at the time-and I still don’t know if it’s accurate or not, but I thought that Vince wanted me as a talent to undermine WCW more than he wanted me as a talent working for him,” he said.

