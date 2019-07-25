Stone Cold Steve Austin Vows to Return After Raw Reunion

This week’s Monday Night Raw featured nearly 40 former Superstars as part of the Raw Reunion, though few shined brighter than the man who closed out the night — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

With the rest of the legends standing at the top of the entrance ramp, Austin cut a promo in the ring about how much he enjoyed being back and how he sees his fellow wrestlers and the fans watching as members of his family. The show went off the air with all of the wrestlers enjoying a few rounds of beer while Austin’s music played.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the show went off the air and the wrestlers made their way to the back, the WWE Hall of Famer cut a promo for WWE’s YouTube channel.

“I’m not a sentimental guy, my name’s ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and I’m known for dropping people on the stack of dimes that they call a neck,” Austin said. “But to go out there with all of my brothers and sisters on this Raw reunion, I hope that they continue to do this every year because I will continue to show up.

“…You don’t need to ride me off into the sunset just yet,” he added.

Outside of wrestling, Austin has been vocal about the wrestling business in numerous interviews and his The Steve Austin Show podcast, which recently returned from hiatus. Back in May he spoke with NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, where he offered advice to wrestlers who were on the fence about leaving WWE with AEW on the rise.

“If you got some feelers out there and you’re trying to network other things based upon you having a high Q rating or a lot of television exposure, and you get your hands in different things; do it,” Austin said. “Right now [the WWE] is your bread and butter, but start planting those seeds right now so when you spin out of this you come out with momentum.”

In that same interview Austin was asked who the next “Stone Cold” in the business could be, but he couldn’t give an answer.

“Key thing [is], when I got hot, I pushed the envelope,” he added. “And I was saying words you could still say on television. I wasn’t dropping f-bombs, I knew what I could get away with. The deal was I wasn’t afraid to push the envelope, I wasn’t afraid to go out on a limb, so I did.

“I didn’t have no restrictor plate on me,” he continued. “Like I had said, [nowadays] it’s way more friendly setting and there’s a lot more control on television then back in the day.”