Will Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestle Another Match for WWE?

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his surprise in-ring return for the WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past April, taking on Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match that clocked in at just under 14 minutes. Austin then indicated in interviews that he was thrilled with how the match went and didn't shut down the idea of competing again, even though he had originally stuck to his retirement status following his match with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Recent reports have stated WWE is trying to get him to wrestle a match at WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select dropped a new report on Monday indicating the company wants "The Texas Rattlesnake" back in the ring.

Sapp commented on the recent workout videos Austin has been posting, which have gotten fans online buzzing about the six-time WWE Champion competing again. He noted that the Vince McMahon regime wanted another Austin match, while the company has outright made an offer to Austin under Triple H's leadership.

"The sources that we spoke to weren't sure if that meant for a Saudi Arabia match, WrestleMania, or anything else, but that there was an offer. Those sources presumed it was for WrestleMania in LA, but wouldn't confirm that or a potential opponent. Another source indicated that initially Austin and WWE were far apart on terms," Sapp wrote.

Will Steve Austin Wrestle at WrestleMania 39?

Shortly after his match with Owens, Austin was on the Brewbound Podcast and was asked about potentially working next year's Mania. He didn't outright shoot down the idea but noted that decision was in the hands of Vince McMahon. It no longer is, as McMahon departed the company in July.

"Well [laughs], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would've told me, 'Hey man, you're gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you're gonna main event night one,' I would've said you're full of sh*t and you're crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there," Austin said.