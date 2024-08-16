“Stone Cold” Steve Austin Says WWE WrestleMania 40 Cameo Was “Close,” Reveals Why It Fell Through

Professional wrestling’s answer to Avengers: Endgame went down this past April. During WWE WrestleMania 40‘s main event contest between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, legends of yesteryear hit the ring to help the American Nightmare even the odds against The Bloodline. Jey Uso took out Jimmy Uso. John Cena shut down Solo Sikoa. A weakened Seth Rollins, who had wrestled two matches already that weekend, attempted to halt Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s onslaught but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Fortunately, the light side had one final trick up its sleeve, as the iconic gong echoed throughout Lincoln Financial Field and The Undertaker arrived to chokeslam The Final Boss.

Steve Austin Was “Close” to WrestleMania 40 Cameo

Leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40, the running theory was that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would be the man in The Undertaker’s spot, as he would call back to his storied rivalry with The Rock by taking him out with a stunner one last time.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, the Texas Rattlesnake revealed that him making a cameo at WWE WrestleMania 40 was “close” to happening but ultimately fell through.

“It was close, and they certainly reached out to me,” Austin said. “We had conversations, but my wife and I had some things going on that I didn’t need to go to Philly at that time. But I have said, I missed that Mania, and God dang, Philly was a good town for me back in the day and I appreciate those fans.”

Austin last appeared for WWE at WWE WrestleMania 38, coming out of retirement for a match against Kevin Owens. He popped up on the event’s second night as well to deliver one last stunner to longtime rival Vince McMahon.

Regarding his WWE future, Austin teased once again that WWE WrestleMania 41 being in Las Vegas is an easier trek for him to make.

“[I] couldn’t make it down on that one, but WrestleMania this year is in Vegas, and I was doing an interview a while back, and I said, ‘Hey man, that’s 400 miles. That’s like right here, where we’re sitting. Right down the road,’” Austin continued. “I’m fixing to drive back to Reno in my buggy.’ I hope to be there this year. If he (Cody Rhodes) needs another hand, I mean, I’ll be there.”