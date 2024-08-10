WWE Reveals Seth Rollins Out with Injuries for “Unspecified Period of Time”

WWE’s General Manager of Monday Night Raw Adam Pearce shared some unfortunate news today, as Seth Rollins will be out of action for an unknown amount of time as he deals with injuries. On Social Media, Pearce shared an update from WWE’s medical team, who revealed that Rollins will be unable to wrestle for an undisclosed amount of time after suffering cracked ribs and internal bruising. The reason for those injuries is being attributed to Bronson Reed’s attack on Raw, and as such he has been fined what is described as a “massive” amount. We wish Rollins all the best and hope to see him back to 100% soon.

Bad News for Rollins

In a video on X, Pearce said, “Happy Saturday WWE Universe, Adam Pearce here with a bit of bad news over morning coffee, as our medical staff has informed me that Seth Rollins has in fact suffered several cracked ribs and internal bruising and as such will be out of action for an unspecified period of time. Bronson Reed, the cause of this last Monday on Raw has been fined a massive yet undisclosed amount of money which he has appealed and I don’t expect that Mr. Reed will be happy when I deny that appeal.”

Pearce then went into next week’s Raw lineup. “Moving forward to Monday, two matches to announce. The Alpha Academy will oppose American Made and Carlito goes one-on-one with the former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest,” Pearce said. “That’s in addition to Randy Orton, two out of three falls for the Intercontinental Championship, and Rhea Ripley kicks everything off this Monday live from Austin Texas at 8/7 Central back on USA. That and so much more as I’m sure you’re aware, is official.”

Rollins’ Reacts to Drew’s 5 Minutes as Champ

In a previous interview with ComicBook, Rollins gave his reaction to what happened after he lost to Drew McIntyre, and those who watched those events unfold know that McIntyre was Champion for around 5 minutes before CM Punk knocked him to the floor and Damian Priest cashed in on McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins was pretty entertained by the whole ordeal and offered his thoughts on McIntyre and Punk’s role in everything that went down.

“Well, he just couldn’t leave well enough alone, you know? He had me, he beat me dead to rights. I mean, I was in bad shape, bad shape. I mean, I should have lost to my three-year-old kid at the stage I was in. So he should have beat me, but he just couldn’t enjoy it, he just couldn’t leave it alone, he had to go boast in Punk’s face,” Rollins said.

“And you know Punk, you know what he’s going to get himself into. Why? Why would you take that chance? Drew’s usually a smart guy, but lately he’s really been letting his emotions get the better of him, cost him on a couple of big occasions here lately. So I don’t know, man. Those guys seem like they got some sort of score to settle. Fragile Phil’s got to get himself healed up and maybe they can work that out. I don’t know. That ain’t my business, man. My business is the World Title,” Rollins said.

