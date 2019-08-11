WWE SummerSlam: Edge Makes a Surprise Appearance, Spears Elias

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam on Sunday during the kickoff show.

During an Elias concert where “The Drifter” repeatedly made fun of Toronto’s sports teams, the former WWE Champion’s music hit. He walked out to the ring, posed to the crowd, and nailed Elias with a spear.

Edge’s last televised match took place at WrestleMania XXVII when he beat Alberto Del Rio to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Days later he had to officially retire from in-ring competition due to a series of neck injuries.