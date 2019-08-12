WWE SummerSlam: Kevin Owens Saves His Career by Beating Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens saved himself from losing his job in the WWE on Sunday night at SummerSlam by beating Shane McMaho
McMahon announced at the start of the match that “in order to keep the match fair” Elias would serve as the special guest enforcer for the match. Elias would prove to be a serious distraction, eventually leading to Owens hitting him numerous times with a steel chair.
.@FightOwensFight goes low and hits the Stunner afterwards. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/d82ipY6a4l— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 12, 2019
A spot involving an apron senton knocked out the actual referee. As he slowly came to his sense in the ring, Owens nailed McMahon with a low blow. He then hit McMahon with a Stunner to win the watch.