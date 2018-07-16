A List of Premature SummerSlam Predictions

With Extreme Rules officially in our rear-view, it’s time to open the floor to SummerSlam.

Without question, WWE will begin angling for the Brooklyn Supershow on Monday’s episode of Raw. Just a few weeks ago it looked like we were destined for a yet another Brock Lesnar/Roman Reigns bout, but as of this writing, that actually looks unlikely.

Like WWE’s main event, their upper-mid card has never been this fluid. All of this uncertainty promises a wild build-up to SummerSlam which should cultivate a memorable show.

So now that SummerSlam is on deck, let’s take a few shots at some early predictions:

Brock Lesnar Will Not Wrestle

Do you remember Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose’s match from WrestleMania 32? Of course, you don’t — it was bad.

Rumors had Lesnar putting the clamps on any of Ambrose’s creative suggestion because of his looming UFC match. Well, now the biggest UFC fight in Lesnar’s career awaits and SummerSlam presents an unnecessary risk.

An in-ring injury would rob Lesnar of not just a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship, but a monstrous payday. With that in mind, a match at SummerSlam, even a limited one is foolish.

I’ll guess WWE find a way from Lesnar to drop the Universal Championship beforehand — likely via a Braun Strowman cash-in.

Daniel Bryan Will Put WWE Career on the Line Against The Miz

It looks like WWE is purposefully keeping Daniel Bryan’s contract situation muddy. But their efforts to make things ambiguous pale in comparison in their scheme to make it relevant.

Bryan’s looming contract expiration is making new headlines each week. While no one really believes he’ll actually leave WWE, there is a tiny shred of doubt to be capitalized upon.

We’re all expecting Bryan vs. The Miz at SummerSlam. But if the stakes are simply “they don’t like one another” it will be an opportunity lost.

No one wants to see Bryan go. Except for The Miz.

Becky Lynch Will Become SmackDown Women’s Champion

By Carmella defeating Asuka at Extreme Rules, we can safely assume she and James Ellsworth will enter SummerSlam with the SmackDown Championship.

What’s less clear is her opponent. I don’t think WWE is interested in giving Asuka a third crack at Carmella, but I do think they’ve been prepping Becky Lynch for a title shot.

Lynch’s winning streak is no coincidence — WWE has officially put her on the stove. Even more, she and Ellsworth still have beef. From this vantage point, Lynch vs. Carmella is WWE’s best option for Brooklyn and it’s hard to imagine WWE denying Lynch of such a cathartic moment.

Dean Ambrose Will Show Up

When WWE originally announced Ambrose would be out until September, it appeared like it was a classic wrestling exaggeration. But that looks to be exactly what’s happening.

Ambrose recovering from triceps surgery has come with limited updates, but August 19 show is close enough to the September target date

I don’t think he’ll be advertised, but a dramatic interference to play hero or villain? I like those odds.

AJ Styles Will Beat Samoe Joe in an Underwhelming Match

AJ Styles is pretty great. As is Samoa Joe. After their WWE Championship match is booked in a few weeks, expectations will reach an astronomical height.

However, like Styles, a Shinsuke Nakamura and WrestleMania, this match will fall flat. Not because of poor performance — it will be technically perfect — but because they won’t be given the right spot.

WWE has yet to make Styles and his title feel special. I’ll bet that trend continues and his SummerSlam match will not only be cut short but put in awkward spot on the card.

As wonderful as Styles has been, WWE will dedicate SummerSlam to names like Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey Will Become Raw Women’s Champion

This one is obvious. Perhaps too obvious. But I think WWE would rather have her champion than not. At worst they’ll have one of the most recognizable females the history of professional sports carrying WWE gold. At best, her pinning Alex Bliss will be the beginning of The Rousey Era.

I think WWE is happy to find out what’s in between.

SummerSlam Will Be Very Very Long

If Extreme Rules can run over four hours and the Greatest Royal Rumble can go for six, could SummerSlam be seven hours long?

The answer is yes. But I think WWE will shoot for around five. I don’t care what happens, five hours is too long to do anything.

These behemoth runtimes are actually hurting WWE. By the time WWE is ready to execute their important matches, fans have already checked out. I think this is part of the reason Roman Reigns gets booed the way he does at WrestleMania

I don’t care who you are, after locking people in an arena for eight hours, someone will bo you.