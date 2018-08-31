Graphic on WWE Television Spoils Major Surprise for Evolution, SummerSlam Championship Match

During NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV’s pre-show WWE ran an advertisement on the local monitors that appeared to carry significant spoilers for SummerSlam’s Raw Women’s Championship match and the female exclusive pay-per-view Evolution.

Per the graphic, it looks like the history-making October 28 event will see Alexa Bliss take on a returning Trish Stratus. Even more in their tale-of-the-tape photo, Bliss was missing the Raw Women’s Championship — an early indication that she’ll be losing to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Rousey’s victory on Sunday is assumed, but as Roman Reigns learned at WrestleMania and the Greatest Royal Rumble, sometimes the obvious is guaranteed. The Evolution advertisement is just another piece of evidence that points to Rousey leaving Brooklyn with WWE gold.

Stratus’ return, provided it happens, will universally please WWE fans. The WWE Hall of Famer last graced a WWE ring in January during the Women’s Royal Rumble, where the 42-year old looked so great that fans began speculating on a potential return to action. And it looks like that’s happening.

The pairing of Bliss and Stratus is oddly on time considering Bliss just told The Mirror that Stratus would be her number one pick for a match at Evolution.

“Trish Stratus, because I watched her when I was growing up and was one person I would love to get in the ring with. I always watched her and think it would be fun to be in the ring with her,” said Bliss.

Stratus vs. Bliss is guranteed to garner attention ahead of the history-making Evolution show. Here’s WWE’s official press release on the event: