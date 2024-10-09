Swerve Strickland’s AEW Return Date Revealed

Former AEW​ World Champion Swerve Strickland​ will make his awaited return at WrestleDream this weekend, per tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Swerve hasn’t been seen on television since his major loss to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW All Out in September where the two went to war inside of a cage​. While he himself hasn’t been on television, his manager Prince Nana has provided fans with updates. The star was noticeably beat up after the bloody and brutal match that appears to have marked the end of their tumultuous feud​ — at least for now. But that doesn’t mean another man isn’t waiting in the wings waiting to strike.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, MVP made a shocking debut and called out Swerve and Prince Nana​. In the same promo, he teased the debuts of The Hurt Syndicate — Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The latter made his debut last week to a thunderous applause. Swerve recently revealed that he had officially signed his new AEW contract, expected to be one of the biggest in AEW’s five-year history​.

AEW WrestleDream Matches

This weekend AEW heads to Tacoma for the second annual WrestleDream pay-per-view. There are nine confirmed matches alongside Swerve’s appearance. On the main card, Mariah May will put the Women’s World Championship on the line against Willow Nightingale who defeated former champions Nyla Rose, Jamie Hayter and Saraya on Dynamite to earn the opportunity.

Not only that, Bryan Danielson returns home to defend the World Championship against his former BCC stablemate Jon Moxley who turned on him at All Out and suffocated him with a plastic bag. With Danielson’s time in the ring literally being on a final countdown, it’s certainly possible that this weekend will be his final match in AEW before he retires. Who wouldn’t want to go out celebrating with their friends and family? As far as non-title action goes Hangman will go up against Jay White who injured his foot in his last match with the cowboy. A lot has changed in the last few months, and Hangman is no longer the wrestler he used to be.

Check out the full AEW WrestleDream card below!

Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet Jay White vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho Darby Allin vs. Brody King

ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage

Will you be watching WrestleDream to see Swerve's AEW return?