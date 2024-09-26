AEW Dynamite: MVP Confronts Prince Nana, Delivers Cryptic Message To Swerve Strickland

Prince Nana arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam to deliver an update on former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Following his absolute war with "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out, Strickland has been off television healing from his injuries. But it appears like his next opponent was just teased at Grand Slam. MVP interrupted his speech to deliver a cryptic message that seems to conclude The Hurt Syndicate (formerly WWE's Hurt Business) are on their way to AEW. Of course, that group also consists of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

The Hurt Business Is AEW Bound

All three members of the group were let go from WWE in the past year, as Benjamin was first to depart last fall while MVP and Lashley's contracts expired last month. A trademark was filed soon after teasing the reformation of the group and MVP has popped up all over the independent circuit. While there were plans to bring in Benjamin at one point in time, that didn't end up taking place. Lashley has kept his wrestling future pretty close to the chest, but he has made it clear he has unfinished business. A recent report indicated the trio have had talks with AEW and now seems like the perfect time to debut the stable.

With ink dry on a reported huge new television deal, it will allow the company to expand in areas where they previously had to be conservative. They've had success with stables in the past -- the Blackpool Combat Club and The Conglomeration being two recent examples -- and its hard to argue against the star power of three former WWE champions. Not only could they bring versatility in the tag team division, it's not impossible that Benjamin and Lashley wouldn't be huge deals in the main event picture.

At one point in time that point would've been to AEW's detriment but with so many heavy hitters injured, taking time off or on the verge of retirement, they trio are the perfect stability that AEW needs heading into its new era.

