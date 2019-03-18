A ‘Worried’ Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor’s Life Is at a ‘Crossroads’

Counting his UFC 229 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his arrest in Miami last weekend, Conor McGregor is on a bit of a losing streak. And actor—and UFC minority owner—Sylvester Stallone is concerned about McGregor’s future.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Stallone was candid in his evaluation of McGregor’s situation. But thinks the 30-year-old Irishman can turn things around by beating Khabib in a rematch.

“This is a crossroad in his life. If he can’t overcome his fear and beat this man, This is probably the most important one because if he doesn’t live up to his ideal I think it’ll plague him for the rest of his life,” said Stallone.

While a loss in the Octagon is one thing, McGregor’s arrest after destroying a fan’s phone in Miami only complicated an already tough scenario. But Stallone knows the value of a comeback story.

“Okay, I’ve gone through a very rough time. I’ve been somewhat publicly humiliated. I’m at a crossroad in my life … I have to overcome an incredible opponent who seems invulnerable.”

Stallone went on to analyze McGregor’s UFC 229 loss and think the ugly defeat had more to do with psychology than physicality.

“I think [Conor] lost last time because he got resentful, he got prideful, he got arrogant … put his hands down … he walked right up to that gentleman and he just got smashed in the face when he could have been defensive. There was no Plan B. Not even a Plan A minus. I wanna see a guy that leaves everything on the table.”

Stallone was asked about McGregor’s incident in Miami but shared simple advice.

“Keep smiling. You can’t critique a smile,” said Stallone.

Shortly after the loss to Khabib, McGregor actually put out an in-depth analysis of the loss, specifically where he went wrong.

“What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway.

See you soon my fighting fans I love you all,” he concluded.

There’s been little word on a McGregor/Khabib II, but first, each fighter will have to serve a suspension for their post-fight incident.