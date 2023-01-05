TBS Delays Power Slap TV Show With Dana White Following Domestic Violence Incident

TBS has delayed the premiere of the upcoming reality series Power Slap: Road to the Title, following a domestic violence incident involving one of its co-creators, UFC president Dana White. While the series was originally expected to debut on January 11th, it has now been delayed to January 18th, with its original premiere time set to be occupied by reruns of Young Sheldon. The move comes after a video surfaced showing White and his wife, Anne White, slapping each other in the face over New Year's Eve weekend. According to reports, the ordeal occurred at a Cabo San Lucas night club.

"You've heard me say for years, 'There's never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," Dana said in a statement to TMZ about the altercation. "I'm literally making no excuses for this at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it ever happened. People are gonna say what they're gonna say. It just is what it is and whatever people do say it's deserved. I deserve it. It happened. I don't know why it happened and my wife and I have apologized to each other, we've apologized to our kids."

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before," Anne added. "Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

What is Power Slap: Road to the Title about?

Power Slap: Road to the Title follows over 30 athletes as they compete for a spot in the new Power Slap league and, ultimately, a shot at victory in the first title fight. The series is created by White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian.

According to the organization's official website, "Power Slap is the world's premier slap fighting organization, licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Led by Dana White, Power Slap features competitors from across the globe battling on the ultimate stage to showcase their power, technique and resolve."

What do you think of TBS delaying the premiere of Power Slap: Road to the Title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!