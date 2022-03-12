The Briscoes Reportedly Not Appearing in AEW Anytime Soon

AEW has made several big-name signings over the past few months, and at one point fans thought Ring of Honor stars The Briscoes were headed for their own AEW debut at some point down the line. That hasn’t happened yet, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, it doesn’t seem to be on the table. The report states that prior to the Ring of Honor sale to Tony Khan, there weren’t any plans for AEW signing The Briscoes, and the report also states that WarnerMedia sources confirmed that a person of influence in the company did not want them signed to All Elite Wrestling due to Jay Briscoe’s 2013 homophobic tweets.

Jay apologized for those tweets the week after they surfaced at the beginning of a Ring of Honor show, and according to people in ROH they never caused any issues for the company afterward.

The report also states that an AEW talent said The Briscoes were made for television, but also can’t blame WarnerMedia or AEW for not bringing them in.

One of the more fan hyped matches for The Briscoes was against FTR, and as of a month ago there were no plans for those teams to have a match in AEW or outside of it. Now, this was all before Tony Khan announced he had purchased Ring of Honor, and he has since said he will have a hand in Supercard of Honor, so perhaps there’s a chance a match-up could happen there.

There’s also the question of what role they will plan in ROH, as The Briscoes are currently the ROH World Tag Team Champions. They were also scheduled to wrestle on Supercard of Honor before Khan made his announcement, so we’ll have to wait and see how that relationship plays out and what the role of current ROH Champions is in the new company.

Right now the current Ring of Honor Champions roster includes ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, ROH World TV Champion Rhett Titus, ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and ROH World Six-Man Champions The Righteous.

How do you want to see The Briscoes used in Ring of Honor and do you want to see them in AEW? Let us know in the comments.