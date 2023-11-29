The Family Overcomes Low Blows to Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

The bell didn't even have a chance to ring before The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Stacks and Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza were brawling by the ring, and you could tell the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles were on the line. Once the match did finally officially get underway, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks were high-intensity, but Carrillo and Garza were willing to take some cheap shots. That came back to bite them though, as after a low blow to Stacks for a near fall, Garza got one right back, setting up for the final momentum swing that would see D'Angelo and Stacks retain their NXT Tag Team Championship.

Eventually, Stacks provided some room for D'Angelo to get Carrillo in the ring and the duo hit a neckbreaker into a cover, but Carillo kicked out of the pin attempt. Carrillo got back in the mix with some offense on Stacks, but D'Angelo gut off that momentum and slammed Carrillo on his back. Garza jumped in to help his partner, and that allowed Carrillo to knock D'Angelo down with a kick to the head. They kept D'Angelo in their corner and hit him with punches and kicks, and then they set him upon for a slam but D'Angelo countered with a spear and tagged in Stacks. Stacks knocked both Carrillo and Garza down with a combination of dropkicks and punches, but he caught the turnbuckle when he missed Carrillo.

😱😱😱



These two teams aren't wasting any time, the #NXTTagTitles are on the line right now!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/deSeD1T6Xa — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2023

Garza hit some big chops and then a dropkick to the back before trying for a cover, but Stacks kicked out. Garza and Carrillo flipped Stacks around before hitting him in the jaw with kicks, but Stacks kicked out of the cover. D'Angelo tagged in and they knocked Carrillo for a loop, but they couldn't capitalize thanks to Garza, who knocked Stacks off the top rope.

Stacks got thrown down from the top rope and D'Angelo was also down. Stacks ended up tied up in the ropes after a vicious knee strike from Garza. Garza lifted Stacks and dropped him face-first onto the ring apron, and then Carrillo hit a suplex. Carrillo tried to hit another one but Stacks countered, only to see Carrillo cut off a tag by knocking D'Angelo to the floor.

Carrillo held down Stacks with a hold and then hit a dropkick into a cover, but Stacks kicked out once again. Stacks got to his feet but was quickly knocked down by Carrillo, who then tagged in Garza. They taunted Stacks but then he moved out of the way and tossed Garza into the ring post. Stacks finally tagged in D'Angelo, who tossed Carrillo over his head across the ring. D'Angelo went for a suplex that knocked Carrillo into the turnbuckle, but Garza secretly tagged in.

Stacks took a blow from Garza meant for Tony, and then Stacks went to pin Garza but Garza kicked out. Stacks knocked Garza into his own corner and then Carrillo got Stacks up and set up for a dropkick from Garza. Carrillo went for the cover on Stacks, but Stacks kicked out. D'Angelo then hit a spine buster on Carrillo, and he was dropped by Garza, who was then hit with a strike and a cover from Stacks, but Garza kicked out.

Garza hit Stacks with a low blow while Carrillo had the referee distracted, but then Stacks got his shoulder up and got in a low blow of his own on Garza. D'Angelo tagged in and they hit the finisher on Garza. D'Angelo then threw Stacks over the ropes onto Carrillo and pinned Garza, retaining their NXT Tag Team Championships.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!