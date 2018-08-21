The Miz Accuses AJ Styles of Damaging the WWE Championship

SummerSlam, like several other WWE pay-per-view ins 2018, saw AJ Styles defend his WWE Championship in the middle of the show. Many fans think WWE is hurting its second biggest title by treating it like a mid-card attraction, but The Miz believes it’s all AJ Styles’ fault.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Miz was asked if the WWE Championship has lost value in 2018.

“Don’t you? Name a time it’s been in the main event. Why is it not in the main event? If the Universal Championship is on the card, why is that title not in the main event? Back when I was first starting in WWE there was not a PPV that didn’t have the WWE Championship or World Championship in the top spot,” he said.

Miz continued by saying that he’d return the WWE Championship to its glory, unlike AJ Styles, who, according to the Miz, is guilty of coasting.

“One-hundred percent, I will make sure that everyone knows that this title belongs in the [main event]. “I’ll make noise. I know how to make noise, I really do, I’m really good at it. And sometimes I feel like AJ [Styles] just coasts. I mean, he’s great in the ring, one of the best performers that WWE has ever had. He’s the longest reigning WWE Champion, but I feel like I can elevate that title more than he can,” said The Miz.

The Miz’s undercut feels even worse because it was shortly followed by a pair of compliments. While it’s in the Miz’s best interest to be a horrible person, could there be some truth to his criticism?

It’s impossible from our vantage point to know if AJ Styles “coasts.” However, we can say his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura was a little disappointed. But most of that comes from the lack on closure their matches had thanks to the slew of DQ’s. Ironically enough, Styles title defense at SummerSlam ended in yet another DQ. While it was all for storyline, Styles still isn’t pinning people to keep his WWE championship.

We can’t help but hear Miz’s iconic Talking Smack promo in these quotes. In the infamous diatribe, the Miz promised to bring the Intercontinental Championship back to relevance. He seems to beset the table to do the same thing with the WWE Championship. while he’ll be busy with Daniel Bryan for a few more months it’s not hard to imagine The Miz getting a crack at the WWE Championship sooner than later.

