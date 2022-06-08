The Rock vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39 Dream Match Betting Odds Released

✖

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns remains the big dream match rumored for WrestleMania 39 next April at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. There's been no confirmation that the match will happen, but that didn't stop online sportsbook BetOnline from posting betting odds for the dream match this week. The odds narrowly favor "The Tribal Chief" at -175 to Rock's -135, though it didn't specify if Reigns would still be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by the time match happens. If Reigns were to drop the world championships between now and then, that could swing the momentum in Rock's favor as Dwayne Johnson openly confirmed with ComicBook last year that he wouldn't be back for another championship run if he returned to WWE.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson said. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

BetOnline released betting odds for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at #WrestleMania 39. Reigns is narrowly favored @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/HMerSZFhUl — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) June 8, 2022

Johnson first got speculation over a match with Reigns going back in 2020 during an interview with Hiram Garcia, saying he'd be "honored" to face his cousin. Since then, both sides have commented on the match in numerous interviews. It was even teased on an episode of Young Rock earlier this year.

But Paul Heyman, Reigns' special counsel since he turned heel back in 2020, seemingly dismissed the idea during a recent interview with Sportskeeda. The biggest roadblock for the match as always been Johnson's film schedule, and there' no guarantee right now that he'll be free to train and take part in the match early next year.

"We can speculate all we want about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns," Heyman said "It's masturbatory fantasies until there's a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson's signature on it. Then I know it's real. And until then, it's just fantasy. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson's to come to get the rub from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of ... a hundred thousand people live cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time Roman Reigns, then, now, and forever. And until he puts his name on a contract, it's just his fantasy."