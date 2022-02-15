The Rock Drops a Hint About a WWE Return

The Rock cut a WWE-style promo at the start of Sunday’s Super Bowl from the 50-yard-line of Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The venue will host WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 and the biggest rumor regarding the show is that “The People’s Champ” will step back inside the ring for a dream match against Roman Reigns. During his Super Bowl promo, Johnson referred to the millions of people watching around the world, but didn’t do his usual “and millions!” bit with the crowd that was a staple of his WWE presentation. But when a fan pointed out that, Rock said it was for good reason.

“Brother that was a little ‘Easter egg’ for you and the MILLIONS… 🤣🎤Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon….,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1493362359515054086?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Johnson spoke with ComicBook last year while promoting Red Notice and continued to tease the match. He did however point out that he had no plans of coming back for another championship run a la his 2013 WWE Championship reign.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said. “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he later added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”