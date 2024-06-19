The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's Daughter Wants to Become a Wrestler

The Undertaker comes from a generation that kickstarted the population of multi-generational wrestlers. Throughout the New Generation and Attitude Era, Taker shared a locker room with sons of wrestlers from yesteryear, like Rocky Johnson's son Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Stu Hart's son Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Decades on from those eras, multi-generational wrestlers have become all the norm. The WWE main roster features talent like WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, Tama Tonga, and many more who grew up surrounded by the wrestling industry. If one WWE couple's daughter continues to follow in her parents' footsteps, she could be the next to join the second-generation ranks.

The Undertaker & Michelle McCool's Daughter Wants to Wrestle

The Deadman's family may have not taken their last ride in the squared circle.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed that he and Michelle McCool's daughter wants to be a wrestler.

"My daughter, my 11-year-old, she points (leg slaps) out. She's all about the business," Taker said. "[She] wants to get in the business."

Taker's WWE career spanned three decades. He competed almost exclusively for WWE throughout that time, becoming one of the company's most recognizable characters in the process. Taker made his name at WWE WrestleMania, boasting an undefeated streak at WWE's signature show that lasted for over 20 years. The final stretch of his career was plagued with injuries, as Taker was only able to compete once or twice per year. While he was expected to retire at WWE WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Taker continued to wrestle for three more years in search of one last banger.

McCool's in-ring run as a full-time competitor lasted seven years. She was one of the pioneer's of the WWE Divas division throughout the late 2000s, winning the inaugural WWE Divas Championship and a Slammy Award for Diva of the Year in 2010. McCool retired from wrestling in 2011 but has come back to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble on three separate occasions.

"If her heart is in it and she puts in the work, I'll support her," Taker said of his daughter's squared circle aspirations. "She's a tremendous athlete. [She currently plays] flag football. That's the fastest-growing women's sport right now."