The Undertaker Told Top WWE Star "You're My Guy," Wants to Wrestle Him

The Undertaker hung up his boots in April 2020. After flirting with retirement for six years leading up to his final swan song, Taker's body had reached the point that he could not continue any longer, leading him to literally and figuratively ride off into the sunset after defeating AJ Styles in a cinematic match at WWE WrestleMania 36. Taker has remained in and around professional wrestling in the four years since, visiting friends backstage at WWE shows and occasionally making the one-off cameo on WWE Monday Night Raw or a WWE premium live event. The Deadman has admitted that he still has the itch and would still be competing if he was physically able to, but knows his in-ring days are in the rear view.

Undertaker Reveals Which WWE Star is His "Guy"

(Photo: WWE)

The Ring General has caught The Undertaker's attention.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under Podcast, Taker revealed that he views WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his "guy" and even told him so a couple of weeks ago.

"I told him, 'You're my guy.' He goes, 'I hear you've said really nice things about me,'" Taker recalled. "I said, 'Yeah, don't screw it up,' [laughs]."

Gunther has been one of WWE's most dominant forces of the modern era. He signed with the company back in January 2019 and immediately ascended to the top of NXT UK, capturing the NXT UK Championship from then-longest-reigning titleholder Pete Dunne. Gunther went on to hold that title for 870 days, the longest reign of the modern era at the time. Upon joining the main roster, Gunther captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship and shattered a 36-year old record en route to becoming that title's longest-reigning champion. Gunther has since graduated again, this time ascending to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a title that he has already defended against top stars like Randy Orton and Sami Zayn.

Taker has been extremely complimentary towards Gunther's work, praising the former leader of Imperium's throwback style, both character wise and in the ring. It's for that reason that Taker believes he and Gunther would have made good dance partners in another timeline.

"I'd love to see him wrestle Undertaker, that's who I would have loved to have seen him wrestle," Taker continued. "I told him that a few weeks [ago], when I saw him in Austin. I was like, 'Man, I would have drawn a lot of money with you.' He was very gracious. He was like, 'Thank you.' He thanked me."

Gunther is set to face WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 2nd.