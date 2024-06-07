The Von Erichs Are Reportedly in Discussions to Sign with Major Wrestling Promotion

A new generation of Von Erichs may soon land in a major wrestling promotion. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Marshall and Ross Von Erich are reportedly on their way to AEW. They have appeared in the promotion before, making their debut last December at AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming in Arlington, Texas. Most recently, the duo wrestled on AEW Rampage in February when the promotion rolled back into Texas. The brothers have also appeared at several Ring of Honor tapings, including ROH Final Battle 2023 where they defeated The Outrunners.

Marshall and Ross have teased a potential signing soon, revealing on the debut episode of their podcast that they had been in talks with both WWE and AEW at one point. Though they're not at liberty to discuss their contract status as of now, they said big news is coming "soon."

"Ross and I, in the beginning, we had an opportunity to go to WWE to do a tryout," Marshall said. "We both didn't feel like it was time because once you go, you're showing this is the best of what we have to offer and we didn't feel like we were at our best yet."

Ross added, "Right now we feel like we're polished and ready and could go wrestle anywhere. I feel like it's coming, it's coming soon and so this is like the calm before the storm. We've been in conversations with both companies and stuff, so we're just seeing where it goes but it feels like the calm before a storm because I've got a feeling it's coming soon. It's coming soon. I'd love to talk on it more but there's some stuff I can't really talk about yet." It's worth noting that AEW recently announced that they are returning to Texas this summer with a residency for both Ring of Honor and AEW. The Path To All In series will take place throughout July and August in Arlington.

Who Are Marshall and Ross Von Erich?

(Photo: AEW)

If you watched A24's The Iron Claw, then you're probably familiar with the brothers. They're the sons of Kevin von Erich, the sole survivor of the original Von Erich family. Though their story ended in tragedies, Kevin and the rest of the family have managed to keep their family's wrestling legacy and spirit alive for decades. Aside from Marshall and Ross, Kerry also had a child that entered the wrestling world -- Lacey Von Erich. She was a TNA Knockout for a period of time in the mid-2000s but has since hung up her wrestling boots.

Marshall and Ross have taken an interest in wrestling like their WWE Hall of Fame family members over the last few years, beginning their in-ring careers back in 2012. They went on an excursion in Japan with NOAH before returning to the United States in 2013. Since then, they've wrestled in TNA and MLW where they are former MLW World Tag Team Champions. Kevin previously sent high praise to AEW and its President Tony Khan, calling it a "great company."

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on AEW and the Von Erich family.