WWE’s Carmelo Hayes Comments on Lookalike Attacked by The Wyatt Sicks on Raw (Exclusive)

Carmelo Hayes is one of WWE‘s current brightest young stars who recently moved to the main roster from the company’s NXT brand. He’s a beloved wrestler amongst the fans who enjoy his high-energy style in the ring but many were shocked to see what appeared to be the former NXT Champion laid out backstage on WWE Raw. The Wyatt Sicks made their grand debut on the red brand a few weeks back and with them they brought nothing but peril.

They took out several talent and crew members backstage, and although it was dark many tried to piece together who they attacked. One of the names that frequented social media was Hayes as a wrestler with braids similar to his own was pictured. Hayes was quick to take to his social media accounts and address the situation, easing fan concern about it being him in trouble. A fan posted a photo of the man with the caption “This you?” giving Hayes the opportunity to question the fan. “Nope, but are they dead?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hayes further elaborated on the moment in an interview with Comicbook at the Money in the Bank media junket. He explained that after it happened, he did notice some similarities between himself and the unnamed stranger, even telling his partner and fellow wrestler Kelani Jordan about it.

Carmelo Hayes and his lookalike who was attacked by the Wyatt Sicks on WWE Raw.

Carmelo Hayes on his WWE Raw Lookalike

“Bro, so I get a DM and some kid’s like, ‘hey man, everybody thinks I’m you!’ And I was like, what the hell? I’m like, ‘what is this kid talking about?’ And I looked and it was the, I don’t know if it’s spoiling it … whatever he’s alive,” Hayes said. “It was the extra who had the braids like me. I was at home sitting at home watching and even I said to my girl, I said, ‘dang, that looks like me.’ I said, ‘I hope they’re not trying to do that on purpose and I’m spoiling it for everybody.’ I tell everybody I’m like, ‘I’m fine, I’m at home chilling.’”

After defeating Randy Orton and Tama Tonga in a qualifying match on SmackDown, Hayes showed the fans just why he is called “Him.” He is set to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match for the first time in his career this weekend. Hayes will have some tough competition in Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Chad Gable and Andrade. If he can climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase, he will earn a future title opportunity that will expire a year after winning it. WWE Money in the Bank streams live Saturday, July 6th, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for more news out of Money in the Bank.