TNA Champion Says Door is Still Open for WWE Return

A former WWE superstar may not have the door totally closed on him in regards to a return in the future. AJ Francis (WWE’s Top Dolla) was released from his contract in September of last year shortly after the WWE-UFC merger took place, creating sports entertainment powerhouse TKO. Prior to his release it seemed like he may have been getting some momentum on the main roster but after some health issues which prevented him from his full potential, he was ultimately let go. Since then he’s appeared all over the independent wrestling scene and he’s made a stop in TNA where he is the current Digital Media Champion. He’s been finding his groove in the company, teaming up with Rich Swann to create the First Class tag team.

AJ Francis in TNA.

AJ Francis Still Communicates With WWE Officials

After his release, it seemed like the end of the road for Francis’ wrestling career, but that’s not the legacy he wanted to leave. While he has been busy with other projects including music, he’s been figuring out who he is as a performer during this run which has brought even more confidence out of him.

“Yeah, I mean I talked to Paul Heyman and Triple H last week. I still am in communication with everybody there,” Francis told The Angle Podcast. “The thing is, I’m just doing my own thing right now. Before, if you thought that I was just the heavy big man in a crew and just stand there and look big and be that person in Hit Row, if you thought that, you were wrong then. But if you pay attention right now, you’ll see exactly how wrong you are.

The best thing that happened to me in TNA is Tommy Dreamer will make sure I get a mic every single episode. I talk every single episode. I have major talking segments in huge spots, and I kill them because there’s no one that talks better than me. There never has been. The fact is, I need a mic. If you give me a mic, I’ll show you that I’m better than everybody else you got. If anyone thinks I’m not, stand six feet away from me with a microphone in your hands, and let’s just see what happens” (h/t: Fightful).

Of course, TNA is currently in a working relationship with WWE and they have already had several talent exchanges that have included Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, viral sensation Joe Hendry, NXT’s Charlie Dempsey and the rest of the No Quarter Catch Crew, Tatum Paxley and more. Ash By Elegance (WWE’s Dana Brooke) made a reappearance on WWE programming so it’s possible with the right story that Francis could also have a similar moment.

