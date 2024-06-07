TNA Knockouts World Championship Defense and More Added to Against All Odds

TNA has added more matches to the Against All Odds card -- firstly, a tag match between the recently re-signed Mike Santana and former TNA World Champion Steve Maclin against the former TNA World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz. Maclin has been the victim of vicious assaults from Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel in recent weeks. Following last week's episode of TNA, Maclin was approached backstage where he cut a fired up promo about the team.

"Week after week. It happened with Frankie, now it happened with Santana. I tried to get everything back on track," Maclin explained. "I tried to make it clear that I was gonna be the one to end it. Obviously I was not clear enough. Rascalz, quit fu--ing with me. You wanna play? You wanna play in your little treehouse? You wanna smoke? You wanna joke? There is no joking about it. What you just did was mess up even more and done something even more wrong and that is take my eyes off of the target that I want and that is Santana. So there is mayhem coming. So it's tag 'em, bag 'em and every one of you in that treehouse, it's mayhem for all."

On this week's TNA, Maclin and Santana were spotted backstage and Maclin inquired about joining forces to take them down once and for all. Santana noted that his tag team days are long behind him, but after Maclin persuaded him to reconsider, the match was made official. Santana rejoined the fray following his AEW contract expiring in March. Fans had noticed that the AEW original had been removed from the roster page, leading to speculation that he might be departing imminently. That turned out to be true as Santana confirmed the news on his social media soon after.

In April at TNA Rebellion, he made his grand return for the first time since 2019 before he signed with AEW. In his debut, he challenged Maclin, defeating him in his return match. They've since wrestled each other one other time but that ended in No Contest. It's clear that Maclin isn't done with the former champion just yet, but is willing to set their differences aside for their common enemy in The Rascalz.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will defend the title in an open challenge. This is especially interesting given the fact that TNA has entered a somewhat working relationship with WWE, as Grace will appear at NXT Battleground on June 9 to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. There have been reports that there may more collaborations in the near future, as NXT is expected to make an impact on TNA (no pun intended). Sami Callihan also called out Jonathan Gresham and threw a mention to Against All Odds, so that match will likely be made official soon.

TNA Against All Odds goes down June 14 at the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois and tickets to the show are currently available for purchase. Check out the confirmed matches for TNA Against All Odds below.

TNA Against All Odds Card