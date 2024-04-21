TNA Returning to Canada for Slammiversary 2024

Following the successful TNA Rebellion event in Las Vegas last night, the date and location for one the biggest wrestling events of the summer has been revealed. TNA will return to Canada for the 20th anniversary of Slammiversary this July, making a stop in Montreal, Quebec for the first time since 2011.

While TNA has done many tours in Canada since, including just last month for the TNA Sacrifice event, they've only been to Montreal two previous times. Alongside the pay-per-view, they will film a set of TNA television tapings the next night as they often do. Slammiversary will be live from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal. TNA recently announced the date and location for Against All Odds in June, heading back to one of the hubs for professional wrestling -- Chicago.

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling returns to PPV with #Slammiversary on July 20 from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. pic.twitter.com/Bx0x8urQD1 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024

At Rebellion, several faces made their return, including ones that haven't been seen in a number of years. They heavily teased "Lights Out" moments throughout the entire show, first with the return of PCO who hasn't been seen in TNA since the Monster's Ball match against Kon. He made an appearance in the Knockouts Title Match where Jordynne Grace retained against Steph De Lander.

Then came the return of Sami Callahan who has been absent from the promotion since last September when he finished up his contract. He had been with the promotion since 2017 and during his absence he toured the independent scene for a bit. There has been no formal indication as to whether or not the former TNA World Champion is re-signed.

Two former AEW stars also reappeared after years away -- Mike Santana and Matt Hardy. While Santana was announced as a new TNA signee, Hardy claims he is still a free agent. Santana wrestled Steve Maclin and won his big return match while Hardy took out Moose following his title defense against Nic Nemeth.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for more news on TNA.