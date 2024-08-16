TNA Reveals Iron Man World Title Match for Emergence

Josh Alexander and Nic Nemeth had a grand battle for the TNA World Championship during tonight’s episode of impact, and it certainly lived up to its main event status. Unfortunately, it ended without giving a definitive winner, as time expired and it ended officially in a draw. Despite Nemeth asking Alexander for more time so a winner could be decided, Alexander refused. Nemeth was clearly upset about the draw result and addressed Alexander’s challenge for an hour match instead of just 30 minutes. Nemeth responded to Alexander and said that he was game for not just a rematch but an hour-long Iron Man match, and now it’s been made official for the upcoming Emergence pay-per-view.

An Upsetting Result

Nemeth and Alexander had a thrilling battle during tonight’s episode of Impact, but things would ultimately end without a proper conclusion. The draw result was upsetting both to the fans and t Nemeth, but Alexander wasn’t about to be swayed for five additional minutes, at least not till later. That did lead to a backstage promo from Nemeth, where he not only accepted the challenge but took a few shots at Alexander’s ability to handle an hour-long match.

“TNA, I want you all to know something. Everything I’ve said so far, I’ve meant every single word. I said I wanted to be the flag bearer for this company, and it’s just starting. I said I wanted to be World Champion for this Company. It happened. I said I want to be the ambassador to professional effing wrestling for TNA. We’re going. Josh Alexander, I had so much respect for you. Look me in the eyes when I say I thought you were one of the greatest wrestlers in the world today and I mean it,” Nemeth said.

“But now, now I know what wrestling means to you. Wrestling means doing everything you can and then…and then what? Fight or flight. You take off. Do you take what’s yours? Do you go for the moment? Do you live in the moment? Do you fight for everyone out there in the back? Do you fight for the roster? Do you fight for everyone that’s come before you? For everyone in the seats who paid money to see the best? You wanted the best? Look at me you piece of s***, I am the best,” Nemeth said.

“You want to go an hour? You want to go all night and see if you can hang? I don’t think you got it in you. The old Josh Alexander could go. He can do an hour, standing on his head, walk out of there and do it again, but you are looking at the best in the business. The Title means everything to me. It means everything of the last 20 years of saying I deserve it. This time you deserve it, an a** whooping by me. One hour, you got it, if you got the balls,” Nemeth said.

TNA Emergence Updated Card

TNA World Championship Iron Man Match: Nic Nemeth (C) vs. Josh Alexander

TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey (C) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. TBA vs. TBA

Matt Cardona vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

