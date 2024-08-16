TNA’s Josh Alexander Talks Heel Turn, Promises Joe Hendry Will Never Be Champ in TNA

Josh Alexander is one of TNA’s biggest stars and has been for quite some time. Most of that time has been as a crowd favorite, as fans watched him climb the mountain and then climb the mountain once again, in the process cementing himself as one of the greatest TNA Champions of all time. That’s why it shocked many when Alexander took out Joe Hendry at Slammiversary with a low blow, and since then Alexander has made it clear he is and will remain the face of TNA. Tonight Alexander will face Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Champion on Impact, and ComicBook had the chance to speak to Alexander all about the anticipated battle, as well as what happened at Slammiversary, his opinions on Joe Hendry, and whether or not he views himself as a heel.

Shake-Up at Slammiversary

Things really started heating up at Slammiversary, where Alexander took part in a Six-Man Elimination Match for the TNA World Championship along with Moose, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, and Frankie Kazarian. After Hendry eliminated Moose, guaranteeing a new Champion, Alexander took out Hendry with a shocking low blow and then made a point to taunt Hendry after the pin. So, the question is, does Alexander feel like he became a heel in that moment, or just misunderstood?

“I don’t feel like I’m a heel per se, but the fans can react however they want to make me whatever they want. I just feel like I reached my breaking point at Slammiversary,” Alexander said. “With coming up to my home country, wearing the Maple Leaf on my singlet, loud and proud about being a Canadian-born and bred professional wrestler for the past 19 years. I think this country has produced some of the best professional wrestlers in the game for the past 40, 50 years. And you can argue with me, but we can name them all right now, or you could just agree with me. But I’m in that crop, and I came out with my home country to challenge for the World Championship, and the fans did not give me the reception I’d think I’ve earned by spilling my blood, sweat, and tears in this TNA ring for the past five years. And it just eats away at me show after show after show.”

Joe Hendry

Alexander is also fully aware of the surging popularity of Joe Hendry, and that was true before what happened at Slammiversary. That’s partly why Alexander wanted to make such a public statement, and while he has no issues with Hendry bringing new eyes to the company, Alexander also wants to make sure he knows that he’s not the company’s top star.

“And I see the popularity. I’m not delusional, I know how popular Joe Hendry is. I know he’s drawn in some new eyes to TNA. But just to see people not give me my flowers for my hard work, finally, it’s going to eat away at anybody. And when he put down Moose, I was there watching as he pinned him, and I heard and saw the crowd,” Alexander said. “And I think I did Joe Hendry a favor in that moment because I don’t think Joe Hendry’s up to being in the main event and being a World Champion. I think you have to be prepared for anything. I think I know more than anybody, being the longest-reigning World Champion in this company’s history. And Joe Hendry was not ready for me in that moment, clearly.”

“So I taught Joe a very valuable lesson, and hopefully, he takes it. He understands that he belongs exactly where he is, in the mid-card with his catchphrase, cutting his promos, getting the crowd behind him, selling T-shirts. But you have to be a different breed of animal to be in these main events against killers show in and show out,” Alexander said. “And Joe Hendry might be able to reach the mountain top and be a World Champion, but it will not happen as long as I’m in this company.”

Mixed Reactions

In the promo the following week, Alexander spoke to the crowd about why he decided to take out Hendry and start his push towards a TNA World Championship match against Nemeth. He made a lot of valid points, as the crowd was still cheering in parts to things he said, though they would turn when the topic of Hendry came up. Alexander is all for TNA bringing in fresh faces, as long as everyone knows who opened the door for those new stars to walk through in the first place.

“Yeah, and like I said, I’m not delusional. I’ll look in the mirror and see my reflection, and judge myself every single time. But I go out there with my head held high, I tell the truth, and people might say it’s my truth, but I don’t think a lot of people can disagree with it. Everything I said, like you said, had valid points. I feel like just the respect from the fans has kind of wavered for a long time because there’s a new flavor of the month coming in, be it a Joe Hendry or a Nic Nemeth or whoever else comes in. And I get that, you want to be excited,” Alexander said. “There’s fresh faces, there’s fresh matchups, there’s all these things going on. But you can’t forget about the people along the way that kept these doors open so these people would have somewhere to be right now, and I think I’m that guy.”

“When I say I put the company on my back, that’s something I’m very proud of. And for anybody to try to disagree with that or say that I’m blowing things out of proportion or anything like that, I think they have not watched TNA closely enough over the past five years because nobody was stepping in the ring going 60-plus minutes during COVID with no crowd,” Alexander said. “I was the one that stepped up and did that, and loved it. I felt like there was an opportunity handed to me on a silver platter at the time, and I was so excited for that opportunity because I knew it was a springboard for my career, and it did exactly that.”

Walk the Walk

“Defending the World Championship for nearly a year against a murderer’s row. Every single time my music hit before I went out, I was having this inner monologue between TNA fan Josh, who doesn’t believe you’re even in this position, being like, ‘Oh man, can you do this? That’s Bully Ray out there.’ And then Josh Alexander, the current one in his head fighting him off, being like, You have worked your ass off for this. You have been in the ring with Christian Cage and Eric Young and all these people. You can go out there and kick this guy’s ass. You’re the walking weapon. You’re the standard. You’re the heart and soul of this company. You go out there, defend this title, and you bring this company to new heights,” Alexander said.

“That was something I took a lot of pride in. And when the Championship was taken away from me from injury, not because of any professional wrestler being better than me, that’s something that just ups the ante on that,” Alexander said. “And to see where the company is now, doing some record houses, all-time populated and growing, it’s just snowballing show after show. We’re in front of amazing crowds, and just to see these new fans come in, and not just give me the respect I think I deserve, that’s where I take exception. I’m going to make examples out of their favorites. Unfortunately for Joe, that’s him.”

