TNA's Jeff Hardy "Happy" With Touching Tribute to WWE's Bray Wyatt

During the most recent episode of TNA, Jeff Hardy's tribute to the late Bray Wyatt's Fiend character took the internet by storm. He later shared an up close video of all the details in his face paint which is a stark contrast from his usual iconic bright neon colored paint that he's known for. Along with painting an impressive and intricate mouth that takes up most of The Fiend mask, Hardy included big, glowing yellow eyes which can only be seen when his are shut. On a recent podcast episode, Jeff's brother, Matt, discussed his brother's tribute and explained how his "biggest regret" about his last WWE run is related to Wyatt.

"That was one of his biggest regrets. The whole time that I was working together with Bray until he turned and we went to tag team, Jeff was out," Hardy said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. "That's kind of what started that, Jeff was injured, I was doing singles stuff and we ended up doing an angle where I fought against Bray and after going to the lake of reincarnation, he changed his ways and we joined forces and whatnot. Jeff really does wish he got the chance to interact, he would've loved to done Broken Matt, Fiend, and Willow" (h/t: Fightful).

Jeff Hardy Explains Tribute to WWE's Bray Wyatt

"All these years I've been painting my face. I've never tried like to do teeth on my lips until I started trying to do it with a skull, but I really didn't like the way it looks," Hardy told ComicBook. "So I just did lines on my black lips. Um, but the first night I did teeth on my lips after watching the match back and how it looked from a distance and in action and all that stuff, I was like, 'Whoa!' I think it popped in my mind that I could probably do a big mouth and like pay tribute to The Fiend, Bray Wyatt.

That's what art is, man. It's so exciting when you have this idea or image in your mind and you bring it to life. And especially with my face paint, you know, that's when I'm not painting on canvas on the road. My face is my canvas and, uh, gosh, I was so happy with the way that turned out. So it'll definitely happen again, maybe in different colors, which will always be kind of cool. But yeah, I'm so glad that worked out as well as it did."

Matt and Jeff Hardy are slated to compete in a set of TNA tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina this weekend Friday, September 27th and Saturday, September 28. They will be meeting fans as well as competing against former TNA Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) and then teaming with ABC against The System the following night.