TNA’s Joe Hendry Reveals He’s Sticking Around WWE NXT After Win at Great American Bash

After delivering a delightful concert during week one of WWE NXT’s Great American Bash, TNA star Joe Hendry was brutally attacked by Gallus, ending the night on a sour note. That set up a one-on-one match between Hendry and the leader of Gallus Joe Coffey on tonight’s week two of Great American Bash, and Hendry had quite the warm reception. Hendry was ready to go from the moment he stepped in the ring, and throughout the match would manage to outsmart Gallus at every turn, even getting the rest of the group thrown out. That paved the way for a big win for Hendry, though he also added that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

NXT Believes

Joe Hendry came out ready for a fight, as before the bell even rang he jumped over the ropes and knocked Wolfgang and Mark Coffey to the floor. Joe tried to attack but Hendry caught him and threw him back in the ring, and the bell finally sounded. Joe would get back not rack soon after though, hitting a big slam and then an impressive splash on the TNA star before Hendry came back with a knee strike to the jaw. Coffey went for the splash again but Hendry just moved out of the way and then hit a monster slam of his own.

Hendry hit Coffey with a series of chops, and then knocked Coffey down with a forearm, following with a clothesline that knocked Coffey to the floor. Back in the ring, Coffey was able to turn things around though, halting Hendry’s momentum and knocking him to the mat before slowing him down further with a hold.

A Step Ahead

Back from break, the rest of Gallus tried to attack Hendry on the outside, but Hendry was ready. He got them tangled up in the ring apron and then picked up a chair and threw it to them before throwing himself on top of the announce table. When the referee turned around they were holding the chair and that was it for them, as they got thrown out.

Hendry was on a roll, and he slammed Joe down before getting the crowd chanting “We believe”. Hendry hit the big slam and got the pin and the win, claiming victory over Gallus and getting a big reception from the crowd. After the match, Hendry said he liked it here in NXT, and added that he might just stay for a lot longer. He then said anyone in the locker room who has a problem with him can find him back here in NXT next Tuesday.

As for what's next for Hendry, if he's not going anywhere soon, then perhaps we could see Hendry in the Championship picture. Ethan Page just took down his latest challenger, and both Page and Hendry have ties to TNA, so we could see Hendry and Page lock horns a bit in future episodes. We'll just have to wait and see.