Tony Khan Announces AEW Collision Match Postponed Due to Injury

AEW is gearing up for a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT, but unfortunately, an injury has resulted in a match being postponed. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to reveal that Willow Nightingale is dealing with an injury that occurred during her time in Japan. Khan didn't disclose what the injury was, but did say that Nightingale's match against Athena in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament set for tonight would be postponed. The match is rescheduled for next week's AEW Rampage so that Nightingale has the chance to get cleared for the match. We wish Nightingale a speedy recovery.

In the tweet Khan wrote, "Due to injuries suffered this week in Japan, @willowwrestles isn't cleared to compete tonight on #AEWCollision in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament semifinal. This semifinal match will be rescheduled to Friday Night #AEWRampage to give her an opportunity to get cleared."

Nightingale wrestled at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Strong's Independence Day pay-per-view on both night 1 and night 2. On night 1 Nightingale teamed with Momo Kohgo to take on Donna Del Mondo's Giulia and Thekla. Nightingale and Kohgo would win the match, and it would set up a match on night 2 between Nightingale and Giulia for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. On night 2 Nightingale would lose the Title to Giulia, ending Nighingale's reign at 45 days.

Nightingale became the first ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion at NJPW Resurgence after defeating Mercedes Mone. Mone would experience an injury during the match and hasn't returned to in-ring action yet, but perhaps when she does we will see her take on Giulia for the Title, which was already a match many were hoping to see before the Title was involved.

As for tonight's Collision, even without Nightingale and Athena's Owen Hart Cup match, there are still two other Tournament matches on the card. Those include the much-anticipated match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe, and then the second semifinal match is between former friends turned enemies Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. FTR and Bullet Club Gold will also be in action, but it remains to be seen if another women's match will replace the now-open spot created by the injury to Nightingale. Here's the full card for tonight's AEW Collision:

Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: CM Punk vs Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs

Eliminator Match: AEW Tag Team Champions FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson

Are you excited for tonight's AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!