Top AEW Star Reveals Advice From CM Punk

Even four months removed from the now-infamous AEW All Out press conference, CM Punk's AEW future remains uncertain. The Second City Saint suffered a torn triceps in his pay-per-view title bout with Jon Moxley, which meant he would be out of action for upwards of eight months regardless of what went down at the presser. That said, Punk's comments at the presser and the subsequent backstage fight that transpired afterwards led many to believe that he would be let go from AEW sooner than later. Reports have emerged backing both the possibility of a buyout and a return, suggesting that time will ultimately tell what's next for Punk.

As he sits on the sidelines, numerous AEW stars have sung Punk's praises in recent interviews and podcasts. The latest is AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who revealed to Bootleg Kevin that Punk once advised her to stay true to her morals.

"Just stand on what you believe. Don't be a pushover," Cargill said regarding Punk's advice. "I admired that because, coming into the business and being new, it's like you almost have to shape yourself a little bit. I know who I am. I've lived several lives. I've lived real life. Just because I didn't want to do this all my life or because I didn't put in the time, I refuse to let anybody look at me as less than, and I refuse to let anybody treat me any different. The fact that he told me to stand on what I believe and don't be a pushover, that stuck with me. He's a great guy."

Cargill and Punk spent time together at this past summer's San Diego Comic-Con, as both were there representing AEW.

"From my opinion, Punk is a great guy. He's been nothing but nice to the women's locker room. He talks to me, tells me his experiences," Cargill continued. "At Comic Con, we got really close because he was my tag mate in the interviews and I learned so much from him and so much knowledge in the industry. He's been in two different companies and he can do whatever he wants to do. He doesn't need it, he does it because he loves it. That speaks to me. I don't need it. I do it because I love it."